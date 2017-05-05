Susan Stamper Brown: Protesters March to Beat of Environmental Hypocrisy

Few things pollute the earth more than when leftists gather to protest.

Let’s reminisce for old time’s sake.

Leftists described the 2011 Occupy movement as a breath of fresh air, although movement trash rats deposited their bowel movements on police cars and Zuccotti Park doorsteps. They also left tons of foul rubbish on streets. Democrats are all about handouts, so maybe they should have handed out doggie doo bags.

How about Earth Day 2014? Leftists worried about global warming trashed the protest grounds, then left others to worry about the mess. It should have been called a “garbage march.” Did the tree huggers ever contemplate how many trees were sacrificed to create their protest signs on unrecyclable colored paper?

It was same game by a different name in 2016, when Dakota Access Pipeline protesters gathered in the name of clean land and water. Six months later, protesters left behind mountains of garbage that quickly turned into frozen iceberg-sized chunks of junk. Sanitation crews scurried to remove the approximately 250 truckloads of garbage before the spring thaw so it would not turn to toxic waste. Law enforcement officials reported protesters had also set multiple fires in the area.

After these environmental hypocrites vacated the site, two abandoned dogs and six puppies were found roaming the area in the extreme cold. In addition, KFYR-TV in Bismarck, N.D., reported that a fisherman found the body of a confirmed protester in a river located near a protest camp site.

How any of that helps land and drinking water is beyond comprehension.

Leftists’ words and actions rarely align. They protest simply for the sake of protesting. Lately, all their protests have the same anti-Trump theme cloaked under the pretense of one benign cause or another. Talk about accomplishments, in his first 100 days President Donald Trump motivated more people to get off their couch than Michelle Obama did in eight years!

Leftist women turned off the Hallmark Channel and got moving on Jan. 21, 2017 for the anti-Trump Women’s March on Washington. Although the environment was one of the issues they protested, they lived up to their self-proclaimed “nastiness” with a nasty trail of trash left behind. Obviously, their love for the Earth was trumped by their hate for Trump. They yak about equality then expect others to clean up their mess.

Same march, different Saturday, leftists usurped Earth Day 2017, theming it as an anti-Trump March for Science, obviously intended to polarize the man-caused global warming skeptics among us, which are many.

Frankly, Earth Day should be renamed as “Trash Bash” given these science slobs’ history of leaving litter in their wake as they foot stomp in fascist fashion, demanding a cleaner Earth.

As I write, the Twitter-verse comes to life over the April 29 “People’s Climate Change” protests where a man with a bullhorn reminded marchers to take their trash with them. Why on earth was that necessary at a save the Earth march is beyond me.

Social media pictures display marchers — who demand policies to combat climate change and harp about corporate greed — sipping from environmentally unfriendly plastic-coated coffee cups at Starbucks while staring at their iPhones. Oh, the irony ...

Meanwhile, celebrities like carbon billionaire Al Gore, who predicted the ice caps would melt by 2014, and Leonardo DiCaprio, who rents super yachts that burn a ridiculous amount of diesel fuel per hour, did their part to save the planet ... by showing up.

Apparently, their almighty presence neutralizes the exorbitant carbon footprint they create from owning multiple homes and traveling on private jets. It’s the thought that counts. Or something.

Because marching seems to be the latest trend, why not schedule a mandatory march following every march to clean up the litter leftists leave behind? After all, this is about saving the planet. Right?

— Susan Stamper Brown writes about culture, politics and current events from her home in Alaska, and is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Contact her through Facebook or at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.