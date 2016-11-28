Friday, June 29 , 2018, 2:34 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Susan Stamper Brown: Recount All You Want, But Mob Rule Will Not Prevail

By Susan Stamper Brown | November 28, 2016 | 4:05 p.m.

That the United States is not a direct democracy where decisions are decided by popular vote is a dilemma for Democrats unhinged over President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in the Electoral College, who are now calling for a recount in some states.

Besides their recount temper tantrum, Republican Electoral College members across the United States report harassment and threats from disgruntled Hillary Clinton supporters in a last-ditch effort to put their candidate — who should be in the Big House — in the White House.

The Detroit News reports Michigan electors received “intimidating emails or messages” demanding members vote for Clinton and ditch Trump.

The report says one young Michigan elector, Mike Banerian, received a message “containing a death wish” and another, “a death threat” in which someone threatened they’d “put a bullet” in his mouth.

Banerian said he’s been called “a hateful bigot” and said, “people talk about shoving a gun in my mouth and blowing my brains out” — if he abides by Michigan law requiring electors to vote for Trump.

Democrat leadership would be wise to detach itself from these whack jobs because the party will continue to implode unless they eradicate the despotic progressivism that currently rules within the ranks.

These despotic dimwits don’t give a whit that America’s founders created the Electoral College to prevent the kind of mob rule democracy that Alexis de Tocqueville once called “the tyranny of the majority” — which will happen if a few big cities and states always control the outcome.

Given all the talk about ditching the Electoral College, fair representation is the last thing on the minds of those who didn’t mind it at all when polls predicted a Clinton electoral landslide. Truth is, if they really cared about fairness, they’d ditch the superdelegate system that was rigged for Clinton when it robbed Bernie Sanders early on.

Protest, petition and recount all they wish, but eliminating the Electoral College won’t happen. There isn’t a rural state out there foolish enough to relinquish the power the nation’s founders gave it. Besides, it would take nothing short of a miracle for the Senate and states to ratify.

It’s important to remember that the popular vote count is often rendered impotent by the Electoral College. Candidates’ campaign strategies are based on getting to 270, not a simple majority of voters. If Clinton cared about the popular vote, she wouldn’t have ignored her so-called “blue wall” states that Trump smashed through.

Oh, and about that popular vote count to which Democrats currently cling.

In 2012, research commissioned by the Pew Center on the States found: “Approximately 24 million — one of every eight — voter registrations in the United States are no longer valid or are significantly inaccurate. More than 1.8 million deceased individuals are listed as voters. Approximately 2.75 million people have registrations in more than one state.”

Another study, “Do noncitizens vote in U.S. elections?” from Old Dominion University and George Mason University, found that noncitizen participation in recent U.S. elections “has been large enough to change meaningful election outcomes including Electoral College votes and congressional elections” including North Carolina’s 2008 electoral votes and Democrat Al Franken’s “win” that gave Senate Democrats the 60th vote needed to overcome filibusters.

It also stated the obvious: noncitizens favor Democrats.

It’s entirely possible that Clinton’s popular vote lead in sanctuary city states would be nullified based on noncitizen participation and voter fraud, given the study found that noncitizen votes alone ranged between 38,000 to 2.8 million in 2008.

That’s why we need the Electoral College, which serves to prevent voting fraud in certain areas from tainting a whole election. Without it, we’d see liberty’s demise and mob rule rise.

If Democrats really want a different form of government, many Americans like myself are more than willing to subsidize their one-way airfare.

— Susan Stamper Brown writes about culture, politics and current events from her home in Alaska, and is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Contact her through Facebook or at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 