Friday, June 22 , 2018, 7:21 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Susan Stamper Brown: Suggestions For Liberals in 2017

By Susan Stamper Brown | January 9, 2017 | 1:30 p.m.

Because the Democratic Party continues to implode, I thought it would be helpful to write my third annual “Suggestions for Liberals” column. So here goes:

Understand that political correctness and despotism go hand-in-hand. The First Amendment makes America a politically incorrect zone, so deal with it. That means everyone gets to voice their opinion, not just those with whom you happen to agree.

Political correctness is just another word for control. As Voltaire said, “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.”

Hale-and-hardy debate helps make America great, so try joining the conversation. After all, a conversation only works if it’s more than just you-sided.

Use a dictionary. Dictionaries are cheap. Look up the difference between racism and prejudice. You’ll quickly come to understand that everyone is prejudiced ... biased ... predisposed in one way or another.

Some people prefer city life and designer clothes while others enjoy small towns and Carhartt jeans. In the same way, a person’s life experiences might motivate him to cross the street if he sees a light-skinned person on a dark night or maybe a dark-skinned person in the daylight if either is wearing sagging pants and angled baseball caps. That’s prejudice.

Conversely, racism is when someone believes their race is superior to others. Racism is abhorrent. It’s also rare. What’s not rare, however, is how often liberals hurl accusations of racism to silence their opposition.

Practice tolerance ... really. It would be wise to forgo labeling Republicans as “intolerant” until you deal with your own intolerance.

Remember the black church burning in Mississippi that had “Vote Trump” spray painted on it? WJTV12 in Jackson reports that a black member of the congregation did it, not the white supporter of President-elect Donald Trump whom leftists conjured in their heads.

And Mlive.com reports that the Muslim student at the University of Michigan who said a man threatened to light her on fire if she didn’t remove her hijab was lying.

Additionally, ABC7 in New York City reports that the swastikas and KKK graffiti at Nassau Community College in Garden City, N.Y., was done by a student, Jasskirat Saini, not a skinhead.

Support police. The Thin Blue Line is under attack and in large part, it’s your party’s fault.

As William Johnson, executive director of the National Association of Police Organizations, said after the execution of five Dallas cops last July: The Obama administration’s “continued appeasement at the federal level with the Department of Justice, their appeasement of violent criminals, their refusal to condemn movements like Black Lives Matter ... all the while blaming police for the problems in this country has led directly to the climate that has made Dallas possible.”

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund reports that in 2016 “law enforcement fatalities nationwide rose to their highest level in five years.” Of 135 officers killed, 64 deaths were firearms-related and of the 64, 21 were killed ambush-style. Deplorable.

Understand that Jesus was not a Democrat. Jesus wasn’t in to politics, but if he was, he wouldn’t be a Democrat. Here’s why: Jesus wouldn’t be an environmentalist because that would break his First Commandment. And Hollywood idol worship would break his Second Commandment. The Third Commandment would’ve stopped him from booing at the Democratic National Convention. And being pro-choice would break the Sixth Commandment.

You get my point. Implying that Jesus was a liberal is what happens when you contort the Bible to fit your politics rather than form your politics based on biblical values.

Continue embracing Progressivism. The Democratic Party is riding Clark Griswold’s super-slick saucer on a lightning-quick slide toward irrelevance thanks to the Progressivism that overtook the party.

Besides losing the 2016 presidential election, since 2008, Democrats have lost 35.7 percent of governorships, 10.2 percent of Senate seats, 19.3 percent of House seats and 20.3 percent of state legislatures, reports Philip Bump of the Washington Post.

The way I see it, your loss is America’s gain, so above all, continue what you’re doing.

Sure hope this helps.

— Susan Stamper Brown writes about culture, politics and current events from her home in Alaska, and is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Contact her through Facebook or at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 