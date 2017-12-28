Susan Stamper Brown: Suggestions for Liberals in 2018

Because Democrats have been wandering aimlessly since the 2016 election, I thought it would be helpful to give them some suggestions to help them get out of their funk in my fourth annual “Suggestions for Liberals” column. So here goes:

We Reap What We Sow

The 1960s Sexual Revolution is why there is a #MeToo movement. We are reaping the toxic side effects from the highly sexualized culture you created. As much disdain as you have for moral absolutes, understand they exist for good reason. Rather than being morally honest with yourself, you’ve weaponized your newfound principles for political purposes.

Moreover, you have the audacity to appoint yourself as judge and jury over this monster you created.

Please know that conservatives have no interest in your fake “moral awakening.” It’s your problem. Fix it.

Quit Howling Over Tax Reform

While it’s not perfect, the the Republican Party’s $1.5 trillion tax overhaul is a historic victory for Americans and should be celebrated. Even left-leaning groups like Tax Policy Center confirm the bill helps the vast majority of taxpayers. And the evil corporations getting big breaks may end up hiring some of your snowflake sons and daughters, so lighten up.

If you are not interested in having more of your money, give it back. Better yet, act like a conservative and donate it to charity.

Choose a Side

The struggle between the Bernie Sanders-Keith Ellison-Elizabeth Warren Progressive wing and the corporate interest wing of the Democratic Party is mutual assured destruction.

You are hemorrhaging supporters. A study done by Global Strategy Group discovered many of your party’s base voters did something extraordinary in 2016. They voted Donald Trump for president. In fact, the study found the Barack Obama-turned-Trump voters, “effectively accounted for more than two-thirds of the reason (Hillary) Clinton lost.”

No wonder you wanted to blame it on Russia and are gung-ho on destroying Trump. You would be better served cleaning up your own house.

Ditch the Arrogance

Doug Jones’ victory in Alabama’s U.S. Senate special election wasn’t the earth-shattering, seismic win some suggest. Democrats didn’t win as much as Republicans defeated themselves.

Flawed candidates lose. Ask Hillary.

If there was one candidate in Alabama a Democrat could beat, it was Roy Moore. Odds are, Sen.-elect Jones will not win re-election in 2020 because his political views put him extreme left of most Alabama voters.

Drop the Drama

You’d need fewer therapy appointments if you quit acting like spoiled children whose parents took away their favorite pacifier since Trump’s election. Utilizing totalitarian methods to accuse Trump of totalitarianism is a little rich, wouldn’t you say?

As kindhearted as they are, everyday Americans are sick of your antics. They’ve decided the only way to thwart your misbehavior is fight back because they know you have no interest in compromise or coexistence.

Relinquishing unresolved anger will add quality to your life, so why not just let it go, man, let it go.

Consider the Good

One year into Trump’s presidency and ISIS is defeated. That alone is “yuge,” but add to that Trump decertified the Iran deal, pulled out of the Paris accords and declared Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

On Nov. 9, 2016, voters resurrected consumer confidence from the grave in which Obama buried it. Now the stock market soars and the economy roars, unlike Obama’s crummy economy that stalled to a pathetic 1.6 percent growth.

Obamacare’s mandate is repealed and the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is open to oil and gas exploration, thanks to the GOP tax bill. Neil Gorsuch’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court along with the flurry of young, judicial appointments means the judiciary system is positively reshaped for decades.

All this winning is awesome. Celebrate it.

I hope this helps.

— Susan Stamper Brown writes about culture, politics and current events from her home in Alaska, and is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Contact her through Facebook or at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.