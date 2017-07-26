Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 1:19 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Susan Stamper Brown: Transgenderism in the Military, Normalizing Abnormal

By Susan Stamper Brown | July 26, 2017 | 11:00 a.m.

While ISIS was burning people in cages and the Middle East was ablaze, then-President Barack Obama decided it was the perfect time to turn the U.S. military into a social experiment petri dish.

Obama reversed “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” then used his proverbial presidential megaphone to ensure that those who had no desire to ask in the first place were told anyhow.

But that was not enough.

Now, six months into President Donald Trump’s administration, rather than concentrating on accomplishing its mission to organize, equip and train forces for prompt and sustained combat operations, the Army is using time and resources instructing female soldiers on how to accept transgenders with male body parts in their shower facilities.

The training instructs females to act as if they don’t see the junk in the trunk with the aim of offering the transsexual in the shower room “dignity and respect.”

What about dignity and respect for females? Obviously, Obama and his leftist cohorts didn’t give a rip about that. Once again, here is another example of the left making up rules that favor a microscopic minority while inflicting irrefutable damage on the resounding majority.

Female soldiers should boycott the showers and spread some girl stink around until leadership comes to its senses.

Military members did not volunteer to be brainwashed with leftist propaganda. They volunteered to serve. It is hard to do that if they are preoccupied with altering their natural and human responses to things their brain and conscience reckons as abnormal.

Leftists treat normal like it is a setting on a washing machine.

If Corporal Klinger-izing the military were normal, there would be no need to tell soldiers this:

“Understand that you may encounter individuals in barracks, bathroom or shower facilities with physical characteristics of the opposite sex ... All soldiers should be respectful of the privacy and modesty concerns of others.

“However, transgender soldiers are not required or expected to modify or adjust their behavior based on the fact that they do not ‘match’ other soldiers.”

That the military says transgender soldiers are not required to alter their behavior is a reversal of U.S. military ethos whereby the military always reserves the right to instruct ALL soldiers to modify and adjust behavior.

This goes against the sensibilities of those like former Johns Hopkins Hospital psychiatrist-in-chief Paul R. McHugh who wrote an op/ed in The Wall Street Journal explaining that transgenderism is a “mental disorder” that warrants medical treatment.

“Policy makers and the media are doing no favors either to the public or the transgendered by treating their confusions as a right in need of defending rather than a mental disorder that deserves understanding, treatment and prevention,” he wrote.

Psychologists say we all have disorders, though most do not wear them front-and-center like the transgender doughnut shop worker I’ve reached out to over the years in an honest attempt to extend God’s love on a personal level.

As I’ve written before, I cannot help but agree with McHugh that the behavior we see is really a desperate cry for help in an increasingly genderqueer culture in which the only thing that is wrong is suggesting something is wrong.

Consequently, everyone suffers.

If McHugh is correct, the compassionate response to this issue is to help them seek treatment for mental health. Not taxpayer-funded hormone therapy and a gun.

— Susan Stamper Brown writes about culture, politics and current events from her home in Alaska, and is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Contact her through Facebook or at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 