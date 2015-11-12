Susana Ortiz of Carpinteria, 1991-2015

Posted on November 12, 2015 | 10:25 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Susana Ortiz, also known to many as Susie Q or Estefania, left us on Nov. 7, 2015, to go with our heavenly Father. She was surrounded by all of her family.

Susana was born on Sept. 14, 1991, to Emma Cervantes and Humberto Ortiz at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

She leaves her family, mother, Emma and father, Humberto; sisters Maggie, Cynthia, Noemi, aka Mimi and brother, Humberto Jr., aka, Junior.

Susana was a strong and sweet girl. She won the hearts of so many. She grew older but never stopped being a little girl…a girl who loved to have her hair brushed every morning, eat “arroz con leche” every morning, and enjoyed calling every family member.

She loved to color, and making ceramics was her favorite activity when attending Peabody Charter School and Carpinteria High School. Susana loved talking about her schools and teachers and loved going to school. She even talked about boys.

When Susana was a baby, the doctors at Cottage Hospital were unable to provide appropriate diagnosis of what was happening to her. So, she was transferred to UCLA Medical Center where doctors gave the parents the sad news….Susana had a rare disease the weakens the body little by little.

In most cases, individuals with this disease live up to the age of 12. But Suzie Q was so strong that she passed that.

She was in and out of the hospital towards the end, and was 24 when our Lord called her to finally walk again beside Him.

We want to thank all who cared for Susana, all who loved her, and all who taught her. She is looking down on all of you….she is our Angel now.

A family vigil will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015, at 5 p.m., at 5565 Cameo Road, Carpinteria, California 93013.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Nov, 13, at 10 a.m., at St Joseph Church , 1532 Linden Ave., followed immediately by the graveside service at Carpinteria Cemetery.

