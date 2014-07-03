Report of Suspicious Package Forces Evacuation at UCSB

A building at UC Santa Barbara was evacuated Thursday morning after a suspicious package was reportedly found in Ellison Hall, according to UCSB Police.

According to a police dispatcher, a small unidentifiable container was found just before 10 a.m. on the first floor of Ellison Hall near the men’s bathroom.

The owner and contents of the container were not immediately determined, she said.

UCSB police evacuated the building as a precaution and sent out an alert at 10:35 a.m. to let the university community know to avoid the area and that police were investigating a suspicious package.

A subsequent alert was sent out at 10:51 a.m. to say the package was no longer suspicious and that Ellison Hall was reopened to the public.

No other details were immediately available.

