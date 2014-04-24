Santa Barbara Release Photo of Suspect Accused of Using Stolen Credit Card

The subject depicted in the attached surveillance photograph used a stolen credit card at a liquor store on Santa Barbara’s Westside on April 13 at approximately 10:30 p.m.

He was seen exiting the white pickup truck pictured.

Earlier in the evening, the victim had her purse stolen during an event in the Santa Barbara Harbor.

If you recognize this person or the truck, please contact Santa Barbara police Detective John Ingram at 805.897.2331 or [email protected], or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.