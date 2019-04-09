Wanted Man Arrested After Fleeing from Traffic Stop in Orcutt

A Santa Maria man was taken into custody Tuesday after he fled during a traffic stop Tuesday in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The traffic stop occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on the 5000 block of Orcutt Road, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The driver, Tyler Phillips, 28, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, Hoover said.

Phillips was arrested without incident and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for his warrant, Hoover said.

He also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, and providing false information to a peace officer.

“During the stop, Phillips fled in the stolen vehicle,” Hoover said. “While searching the area for Phillips, deputies were advised by a nearby resident that Phillips had abandoned the vehicle and had fled the area on a bicycle.”

A sheriff’s school resource deputy located Phillips riding the bike on Orcutt Road near Lakeview Junior High School. He continued to flee from deputies, according to Hoover.

The school was placed under lockdown as a precautionary measure, Hoover said.

Phillips was found in the backyard of a home on Siler Road.

The lockdown was lifted about 15 minutes after it was initiated.

Phillips’ bail was set at $45,000.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.