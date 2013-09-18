Suspect Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Stolen Vehicle

A Santa Maria man was arrested Wednesday after police say he led officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

Santa Maria police Sgt. Russell Mengel said police were advised of a stolen vehicle about 9:45 a.m. in the area of Pine and West Main streets.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed "with no regard for the safety of the residents in the area," Mengel said.

He said the vehicle was located minutes later still running in a carport of an apartment complex in the area of Pershing Street and Blosser Road.

Suspect Pablo Guzman, 23, of Santa Barbara was found hiding nearby with one of the passengers of the vehicle.

Guzman was taken into custody and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and felony evasion, according to Mengel.

He said the vehicle was returned to its owner.

