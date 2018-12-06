Deputies Arrest Man Found with Drugs, BB Gun Near Carpinteria School Campus

A Santa Barbara man is facing multiple charges after allegedly being involved in a Nov. 7 vandalism and being found with drugs and a BB gun near a Carpinteria high school, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies contacted Hector Alvarez, 18, at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of Foothill Road, after reportedly recognizing him as a suspect who had fled from deputies Nov. 7 after a vandalism in Carpinteria, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Alvarez had $1,100 in cash of various denominations, MDMA, cocaine, oxycodone, Xanax, more than an ounce of marijuana and a CO2-powered BB pistol that resembles a firearm, Hoover said in a statement.

“Deputies contacted school staff at Rincon High School, the adjacent property on Foothill Road, and learned that Alvarez — a former student of the school — had previously been on the campus,” Hoover said. “He was observed by staff and cooperated when he was asked to leave.”

Alvarez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of a BB gun on school grounds, possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of marijuana for sales and other drug-related charges.

He was being held on $30,000 bail, according to sheriff's department records.

According to Hoover, California’s Juvenile Drug Trafficking and Schoolyard Act of 1988 adds three, four or five years of prison time if someone is convicted of possessing a controlled substance for sale within 1,000 feet of a school.

