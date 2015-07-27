Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 6:41 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Suspect Arrested in Domestic-Violence Incident In Santa Maria

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | July 27, 2015

A Santa Maria Police Department K-9 helped sniff out a domestic-violence suspect hiding inside a residence Monday afternoon. 

Officers responded at about 4 p.m. to the 200 block of South Western Avenue for an incident involving a girl being struck and threatened by a man inside a residence on that block, police Sgt. Daniel Rios said. 

The 16-year-old victim and two other people were removed from the residence and officers used a K-9 to find the suspect hiding inside, police said. 

Lucio Olivero-Velasquez, 19, received a bite wound from the K-9 as he was taken into custody and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, police said.

Velasquez was later booked on charges of domestic violence, brandishing a knife, kidnapping, resisting arrest, and child endangerment.

The woman suffered a minor injury in the altercation, Rios said.

As a precaution, officers closed at least one street in the area while they handled the incident.

