Suspect Arrested In Fatal Hit and Run in Lompoc

A 53-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly fatally injuring an elderly Lompoc man in a hit-and-run collision last week, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Antonio Mendez Zarate of Lompoc was taken into custody in connection with the Wednesday death of 86-year-old Faustino Aguilar Ramos.

Lompoc officers received a call at 6:11 a.m. Wednesday reporting a man down at the intersection of College Avenue and I Street, according to a police statement.

Ramos was found on the street with injuries to his head and other extremities, and paramedics were unable to revive him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his “injuries appear to be consistent with being struck by a vehicle,” the statement said.

Evidence was collected that aided in the identification of the responsible driver and his vehicle, police said.

The vehicle was seized Saturday by Lompoc police, and Zarate was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of an injury accident, a felony.

He was booked into the Lompoc jail, with bail set at $50,000.

