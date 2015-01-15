Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 5:09 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Suspect Arrested for Attempted Murder in 2014 Santa Maria Stabbing Case

Deputies detain four people while serving a search and arrest warrant in the Tanglewood area near Santa Maria

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | January 15, 2015 | 10:30 a.m.

Santa Barbara sheriff’s deputies arrested four people Wednesday in the Tanglewood area of Santa Maria, including the suspect in an April 26, 2014, stabbing that left a man with multiple stab wounds.

Coleton Fout

Suzanne Tobin

Over the nine-month investigation, detectives determined the stabbing was related to criminal street gang activity, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. The 41-year-old man was stabbed around 11 p.m. April 26 on the 1800 block of Ironwood Drive, authorities said at the time. 

Coleton Fout, 22, of Santa Barbara was identified as the suspect and deputies served a search and arrest warrant Wednesday morning on his residence on the 1800 block of Ironwood Drive, in the unincorporated area of Tanglewood near Santa Maria.

Fout fled when he saw law enforcement, which prompted a search, assisted by a K-9 unit and a county helicopter, Hoover said. He was found hiding in a garage one block away, on Teakwood Drive, about 10 minutes later, and was taken into custody.

Fout was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of methamphetamine and two probation warrants for his arrest, Hoover said.

Deputies also arrested Fout’s three roommates at the Ironwood Drive house, including his girlfriend, younger brother and brother’s girlfriend.

Suzanne Tobin, 22, was arrested for being under the influence of methamphetamine.

Austyn Fout

Denise Valdovinos

Austyn Fout, 18, allegedly attempted to hide his girlfriend, 27-year-old Denise Valdovinos, from authorities and was arrested for harboring a fugitive.

Valdovinos had four no-bail warrants out for her arrest and was found hiding in a shed on the property, according to the sheriff’s department.

The investigation into the April stabbing is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the sheriff’s anonymous tip line at 805.681.4171.

