Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 12:21 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect Arrested for Possession of Loaded Firearm Near Flood Zone

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | January 23, 2018 | 8:01 a.m.

On Jan. 20 at about 6:45 a.m., Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to roving patrol near the mandatory flood evacuation zone in Montecito observed a vehicle that was parked on the side of the road near Parma Park.

Deputies attempted to contact the occupant, who was concealing himself in the back seat with blankets.

After a couple minutes, the suspect, later identified as Robert Thomas from Colorado, exited the vehicle.

Deputies detected the strong odor of marijuana emanating from within the interior of the vehicle. Thomas admitted he had marijuana and was transporting it to Arizona from a recently cultivated marijuana growing operation in Oregon.

During a search of the interior of the vehicle, deputies located over one-half pound of marijuana packaged for sale in multiple baggies, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, and two high-capacity magazines.

Thomas was arrested for possession of a loaded, concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Additionally, deputies forwarded the report to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s office requesting charges for possessing high-capacity magazines.

Thomas was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and his bail was set at $35,000.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 