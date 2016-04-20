Santa Maria Suspect Arrested for Probation Violation Found in Possession of Meth, Burglary Tools

At approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday, sheriff’s detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau apprehended 23-year-old Antonio Tanner of Santa Maria in the 300 block of East Main Street in the City of Santa Maria.

Tanner had an outstanding arrest warrant for a probation violation.

When detectives searched Tanner, they discovered he was in possession of about ½ ounce of methamphetamine with a street value of $1,200 and burglary tools that are used to force entry into vehicles.

Tanner was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine for sales and possession of burglary tools.

An investigation is underway to determine if Tanner is connected to recent auto burglaries in north Santa Barbara County and south San Luis Obispo County.

The case will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

— Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.