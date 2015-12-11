Suspect Arrested in Armed Robbery of Goleta Pharmacy

Advice

A 24-year-old Santa Barbara man was arrested Thursday night, a few hours after he allegedly wielded a machete while robbing a CVS pharmacy near Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Daniel Pulido was taken into custody at about 9 p.m. at his home in the 5200 block of Calle Morelia, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

Investigators believe Pulido is the man who entered the CVS store at 189 S. Turnpike Road at about 5:40 p.m. armed with a machete, and approached the pharmacy counter, Hoover said.

“The suspect instructed the teller not to move, and then jumped over the pharmacy counter,” Hoover said. “He grabbed an undisclosed amount of prescription medication and fled out the front door.”

Investigators received information from witnesses who observed the robber go into a residential area behind the store and discard a bag underneath a vehicle, Hoover said.

Residents also saw him get into a black Ford Mustang and were able to give deputies the license plate number.

Deputies located the discarded items, which included the machete, and three bottles of codeine cough syrup the robber took from the pharmacy, Hoover said.

They also found the Mustang outside a residence in the 4800 block of Ashton Road and contacted Pulido’s younger brother, David Pulido, who was positively identified as the driver of the black Mustang, Hoover said.

Daniel Pulido was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, Hoover said. His bail was set at $120,000.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has been asked to review the case for possible filing of criminal charges against David Pulido for being an accessory to the robbery, Hoover said.

