Suspect Arrested in Attempted Car Theft in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police arrested a suspect Monday night in an attempted vehicle theft.

Lt. Daniel Cohen said the victim reported that upon returning about 8:45 p.m. to the vehicle parked in the parking lot of a business at 2530 S. Broadway, a man was seated inside.

The suspect ran from the car after seeing the victim, according to Cohen.

He said officers located the suspect, identified as 36-year-old David Gonzalez, inside a nearby business, when he ran again before being detained.

Cohen said Gonzalez was found to be on probation for vehicle theft.

He was booked into jail on charges of resisting arrest, lying to officers about his identity, attempted vehicle theft and violating his probation.

