Suspect Arrested in Attempted Carjacking in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police took a suspect into custody early Wednesday after a reported attempted carjacking in the 800 block of West Blanche Court.

Sgt. Daniel Rios said dispatch received a call about 4:45 a.m. from the victim, who said a Hispanic male approached his vehicle and started pounding on the window with his fist, demanding that he give up the vehicle.

Rios said that when the victim did not comply, the suspect brandished a knife and again ordered the victim out of the vehicle. The suspect walked away as the victim called 9-1-1.

Santa Maria police arrived within minutes and found the suspect in close proximity to the victim, but the suspect was allegedly attempting to flee in another vehicle.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Hector Lopez Nunez of Santa Maria. A knife, a high-capacity assault rifle magazine and suspected methamphetamine were found in his possession. Nunez was also found to have two local outstanding traffic-related arrest warrants.

Nunez was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for attempted carjacking and other related charges.

