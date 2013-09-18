Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 7:09 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect Arrested in Burglary of Lompoc Medical Office

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | September 18, 2013 | 9:52 a.m.

Lagattuta
Joseph Lagattuta

A Lompoc man has been arrested in connection with a burglary Tuesday morning at a medical office in the 200 block of West Central Avenue.

Lompoc police Sgt. Chuck Strange said officers were called to the scene about 7 a.m. After surveying the evidence, it was determined that someone had driven a vehicle into the business in an attempt to break the door open, and when that didn't work, a concrete block was thrown through the window.

Strange said prescription narcotics and other property had been stolen from inside the medical office.

Detectives responded to assist with the investigation, during which information led to the identification of a suspect.

Patrol officers assisted detectives and investigators from the Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team with conducting a probation search at the suspect’s residence on Rucker Road in Lompoc, where evidence of the burglary was located, according to Strange.

Joseph Lagattuta, 22, was arrested, and Strange said he later confessed to committing the burglary.

Lagattuta was transported to the Lompoc City Jail and booked for an outstanding warrant and on charges of commercial burglary, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He posted his bail of $30,000 and was released.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at [email protected].

