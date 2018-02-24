Suspect Arrested in Friday Night Stabbing of UCSB Student in Isla Vista

Cyrus Rocky McClain, 19, of Isla Vista taken into custody in attack on 24-year-old woman

A 19-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing a woman late Friday night in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Cyrus Rocky McClain of Isla Vista was taken into custody Saturday afternoon when he went to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol office for questioning, said Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

A 24-year-old woman was taken to the hospital late Friday night after being stabbed on the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive.

Sheriff’s deputies and UCSB Police officers responded at about 11 p.m. to the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive, where they found the victim, a UCSB student, who had been stabbed in the pelvis, said Sgt. Brad Welch.

She was treated at the scene, then transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. She is recovering from her injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening, Hoover said.

"Sheriff’s detectives, with the assistance of sheriff’s deputies and UCSB police cfficers assigned to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol, worked throughout the night to identify and locate the suspect," Hoover said. "Through the course of the investigation, which involved the execution of several search warrants, the suspect was identified."

The investigation revealed that McClain did not know the victim, but prior to the stabbing had gotten into an altercation with her boyfriend when McClain was found trespassing on their property, Hoover said.

McClain was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and bodily harm inflicted during the commission of a felony, Hoover said.

His bail was set at $350,000.

