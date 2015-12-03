Monday, April 9 , 2018, 6:20 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Suspect Arrested in Goleta Attempted Murder Case

Sheriff’s detectives arrested a suspect on attempted murder charges in Goleta Wednesday night after he allegedly attacked another man and fired a gun at his vehicle. Click to view larger
Sheriff’s detectives arrested a suspect on attempted murder charges in Goleta Wednesday night after he allegedly attacked another man and fired a gun at his vehicle.  (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | December 3, 2015 | 5:22 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted murder case in the City of Goleta.  

At approximately 10:20 p.m. Wednesday night, a sheriff’s deputy was flagged down by a 29-year-old male in the 5800 block of Hollister Avenue.

The male victim reported he was sleeping in his vehicle in the 50 block of Depot Avenue when a known suspect woke him up and the two got into a physical altercation. The suspect left and returned approximately five minutes later with a firearm.

He allegedly shot at the victim and then pistol whipped the victim in the back of the head and face. As the victim drove away, the suspect allegedly fired several more shots at the vehicle.  

Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response paramedics responded to the scene and treated the victim for his injuries which included several lacerations to his head and face.  

The victim refused transportation to the hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies along with a K-9 Unit responded to the area where the crime occurred to search for the suspect.

The suspect was identified as being 39-year-old Roberto Rocha who worked at an area business. Sheriff’s deputies located Rocha at the business. He was found to be intoxicated but cooperative.  

(Roberto Rocha)

He led deputies and detectives to a stolen 9mm handgun and ammunition.

Rocha, who goes by a number of aliases, was taken into custody and booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on a charge of attempted murder.

Upon further investigation, sheriff’s detectives determined Rocha was not in possession of any additional firearms. 

If you have any information regarding this case that would assist investigators, please call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150 or to leave an anonymous tip call 805.681.4171.

— Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department. 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 