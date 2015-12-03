Suspect Arrested in Goleta Attempted Murder Case

Advice

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted murder case in the City of Goleta.

At approximately 10:20 p.m. Wednesday night, a sheriff’s deputy was flagged down by a 29-year-old male in the 5800 block of Hollister Avenue.

The male victim reported he was sleeping in his vehicle in the 50 block of Depot Avenue when a known suspect woke him up and the two got into a physical altercation. The suspect left and returned approximately five minutes later with a firearm.

He allegedly shot at the victim and then pistol whipped the victim in the back of the head and face. As the victim drove away, the suspect allegedly fired several more shots at the vehicle.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response paramedics responded to the scene and treated the victim for his injuries which included several lacerations to his head and face.

The victim refused transportation to the hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies along with a K-9 Unit responded to the area where the crime occurred to search for the suspect.

The suspect was identified as being 39-year-old Roberto Rocha who worked at an area business. Sheriff’s deputies located Rocha at the business. He was found to be intoxicated but cooperative.

He led deputies and detectives to a stolen 9mm handgun and ammunition.

Rocha, who goes by a number of aliases, was taken into custody and booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on a charge of attempted murder.

Upon further investigation, sheriff’s detectives determined Rocha was not in possession of any additional firearms.

If you have any information regarding this case that would assist investigators, please call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150 or to leave an anonymous tip call 805.681.4171.

— Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.