Montecito Man Arrested in Hit-Run Crash That Severely Injured Pedestrian

Santa Barbara police allege Isaac Vincent Vega, 21, was the driver in the Cabrillo Boulevard collision that left Drew Daly in grave condition

A 21-year-old Montecito man is facing multiple charges stemming from a hit-and-run collision that left a 23-year-old pedestrian critically injured in Santa Barbara last week.

Isaac Vincent Vega was taken into custody at 5 p.m. Wednesday in connection with the crash, which occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 2 in the 300 block of West Cabrillo Boulevard, according to Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

He said emergency personnel who responded to the call at about 4:30 a.m. found Drew Christopher Daly of Santa Barbara lying face down in the street with life-threatening injuries.

“Investigation indicates that Daly remained on the side of the street, gravely injured, for approximately two hours before being discovered by a passer-by,” Harwood said.

Authorities alleged that Vega was driving a white 1999 Honda CRV westbound on Cabrillo when he hit Daly, and then fled the scene.

Help from the public led to the arrest of Vega in the 100 block of Harbor Way, Harwood said, adding that the vehicle involved was located at Vega’s residence and impounded.

Vega was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run causing injury, commission of a felony while released from custody, being an unlicensed driver, and providing false information to a peace officer, Harwood said.

Bail was set at $75,000.

At the time he allegedly committed the hit-and-run, Vega was out of custody, on bail, for a previous robbery arrest, Harwood added.

Daly’s sister told Noozhawk on Tuesday that he remained in grave condition at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

“He has a serious brain injury and we don’t know what his long-term condition will be,” Leah Daly said. “We are trying to ensure he is healthy and we have been by his side — every minute. It’s hard to see your little brother in the hospital.”

Investigators previously had said they were searching for a light-colored SUV, small to medium size, that they believe had front-end, headlight and windshield damage.

Leah Daly said her brother is a student at Santa Barbara City College, where he is studying public health, and also works at Bacara Resort & Spa in Goleta.

She said the family remains hopeful that he will recover.

“He is a special person,” she said. “The support from his friends and the community shows how much people care for him. He was well-liked and it makes me proud be his sister.”

Police are still asking for the public's assistance on the case.

Anyone with knowledge of Vega’s activities in the hours before and the morning after the collision is asked to contact SBPD traffic investigators at 805.897.2322.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.