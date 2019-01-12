Transient Charged with Attempted Murder After Isla Vista Altercation with Sheriff’s Deputies

A transient was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he allegedly tackled and tried to grab the gun of a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy in an altercation at an Isla Vista park.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, a community resource deputy and an Isla Vista Foot Patrol deputy were doing community outreach among the homeless Friday afternoon, providing information about shelter services in advance of the incoming cold, winter storm.

At about 2 p.m., she said, they contacted a tranisent about littering in Pelican Park in the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive. The man — identified as 32-year-old Drew Wohlenhaus — refused to provide his name, however, and became agitated.

“Deputies attempted to calm him down and get him to provide his name and date of birth for a citation,” Hoover said. “Wohlenhaus refused to cooperate with the citation and attempted to walk away from deputies.”

When the deputies attempted to detain him, she said, he became “combative” and tackled one of the deputies.

Hoover saidf Wohlenhaus bit one deputy on the shoulder while they were on the ground and kicked the other in the face.

During the struggle, she added, Wohlenhaus grabbed the gun of one of the deputies and attempted to forcefully remove it from the holster.

Hoover said the deputy had to fight to maintain control of the weapon as the other deputy deployed his Taser in an effort to gain control of Wohlenhaus and prevent further injury.

The deputies were able to radio for help and responding officers assisted in the arrest.

Wohlenhaus was booked into County Jail on suspicion of battery on two peace officers and attempted murder of a peace officer, Hoover said. His bail was set at $1 million.

Hoover said Wohlenhaus was not injured and declined medical attention at the scene. He was medically checked at the jail and a mental health request was made, she added.

None of the deputies required medical attention, Hoover said.

