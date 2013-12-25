Suspect Arrested in Kidnapping of Santa Maria Woman

A suspect was arrested and the victim unhurt after a kidnapping Tuesday night that started in Santa Maria and ended in Arroyo Grande.

Sgt. Jesse Silva said Santa Maria officers responded about 5:30 p.m. to the 200 block of West Newlove Drive to a report of a kidnapping.

He said a woman was taken and held against her will by the suspect.

Police initiated a search for the suspect, his vehicle and the victim. About 11:15 p.m., the California Highway Patrol and the Arroyo Grande Police Department located the suspect's vehicle in Arroyo Grande, and both the suspect and the victim were inside.

Silva said the victim, of Santa Maria, was unharmed.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Daniel Espinoza of Salinas, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of kidnapping.

