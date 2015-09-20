Friday, April 6 , 2018, 6:30 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Suspect At Large After Bank Robbery Inside Supermarket Near Goleta

Public's help sought in finding man who simulated handgun during holdup at U.S. Bank branch inside Ralphs at Magnolia Shopping Center

A man who simulated a handgun robbed the U.S. Bank branch inside the Ralphs supermarket in the Magnolia Shopping Center near Goleta on Sunday afternoon. The suspect escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.
A man who simulated a handgun robbed the U.S. Bank branch inside the Ralphs supermarket in the Magnolia Shopping Center near Goleta on Sunday afternoon. The suspect escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 3:51 p.m. | September 20, 2015 | 3:14 p.m.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the man who robbed a bank branch near Goleta on Sunday afternoon.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded at about 12:15 p.m. to an alarm at the U.S. Bank branch inside the Ralphs supermarket in the Magnolia Shopping Center in the 5100 block of Hollister Avenue, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

“The suspect simulated a handgun and handed the teller a threatening note demanding cash,” Hoover said.

“The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

Deputies, assisted by a county helicopter, searched the area around the bank, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Surveillance video shows a man suspected of robbing a U.S. Bank branch in the Magnolia Shopping Center near Goleta. Anyone who can help identify the man is asked to call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4150. Click to view larger
Surveillance video shows a man suspected of robbing a U.S. Bank branch in the Magnolia Shopping Center near Goleta. Anyone who can help identify the man is asked to call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4150. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

The man was described as Hispanic and in his late 30s to 40, about 5-foot-7 with a mustache and sunglasses. He was wearing a gray or green short-sleeved polo shirt, dark jeans, white tennis shoes and a white baseball cap with a logo on the front, Hoover said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150, or to leave a tip on the sheriff’s anonymous tip line at 805.681.4171.

The supermarket was evacuated for about 20 minutes after the robbery, Hoover said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 