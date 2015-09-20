Suspect At Large After Bank Robbery Inside Supermarket Near Goleta

Advice

Public's help sought in finding man who simulated handgun during holdup at U.S. Bank branch inside Ralphs at Magnolia Shopping Center

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the man who robbed a bank branch near Goleta on Sunday afternoon.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded at about 12:15 p.m. to an alarm at the U.S. Bank branch inside the Ralphs supermarket in the Magnolia Shopping Center in the 5100 block of Hollister Avenue, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

“The suspect simulated a handgun and handed the teller a threatening note demanding cash,” Hoover said.

“The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

Deputies, assisted by a county helicopter, searched the area around the bank, but were unable to locate the suspect.

The man was described as Hispanic and in his late 30s to 40, about 5-foot-7 with a mustache and sunglasses. He was wearing a gray or green short-sleeved polo shirt, dark jeans, white tennis shoes and a white baseball cap with a logo on the front, Hoover said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150, or to leave a tip on the sheriff’s anonymous tip line at 805.681.4171.

The supermarket was evacuated for about 20 minutes after the robbery, Hoover said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.