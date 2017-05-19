Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder After Battle With Santa Barbara Police

A Goleta man is facing attempted-murder, burglary and other charges after allegedly battling with Santa Barbara police officers who were attempting to arrest him early Friday.

Officers responded at about 1:30 a.m. to the 100 block of East Ortega Street after a resident reported a possible intruder, according to Sgt. Joshua Morton of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The resident armed himself with a firearm and exited the residence to wait for police to arrive.

“While police were responding, the suspect could be seen walking through the home using a flashlight — all the while rummaging around in the victim's belongings,” Morton said.

Officers observed the suspect — Jesus Ayala Flores, 36 — exited the home through a balcony door and climbing on to an adjacent rooftop.

Officers subsequently ordered Flores into a prone position at gunpoint, and he complied, Morton said.

“Officers reached Flores ready to take him into custody, but just before he could be restrained, Flores got up and commenced to violently fight officers,” Morton said.

Flores continued to struggle, kicking and attempting to strangle the officers, and at one point attempted to roll himself and an officer off the rooftop, Morton said.

“Officers were able to gain control of Flores and remove his hand from the officer’s throat,” Morton said. “Shortly thereafter, Flores was put into handcuffs. Flores, nevertheless, continued to fight and resist even after being handcuffed. He was ultimately placed in the WRAP device for his safety and the safety of the officers.”

After being treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for minor injuries, Flores was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder, felony resisting arrest, burglary, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Morton said.

At the time Flores was taken into custody he had possession of two loaded pistol magazines belonging to the victim, Morton said.

At least two officers also were injured, Morton said.

