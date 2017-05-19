Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 2:31 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder After Battle With Santa Barbara Police

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 19, 2017 | 4:05 p.m.
Jesus Ayala Flores Click to view larger
Jesus Ayala Flores

A Goleta man is facing attempted-murder, burglary and other charges after allegedly battling with Santa Barbara police officers who were attempting to arrest him early Friday.

Officers responded at about 1:30 a.m. to the 100 block of East Ortega Street after a resident reported a possible intruder, according to Sgt. Joshua Morton of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The resident armed himself with a firearm and exited the residence to wait for police to arrive.

“While police were responding, the suspect could be seen walking through the home using a flashlight — all the while rummaging around in the victim's belongings,” Morton said.

Officers observed the suspect — Jesus Ayala Flores, 36 — exited the home through a balcony door and climbing on to an adjacent rooftop.

Officers subsequently ordered Flores into a prone position at gunpoint, and he complied, Morton said.

“Officers reached Flores ready to take him into custody, but just before he could be restrained, Flores got up and commenced to violently fight officers,” Morton said.

Flores continued to struggle, kicking and attempting to strangle the officers, and at one point attempted to roll himself and an officer off the rooftop, Morton said.

“Officers were able to gain control of Flores and remove his hand from the officer’s throat,” Morton said. “Shortly thereafter, Flores was put into handcuffs. Flores, nevertheless, continued to fight and resist even after being handcuffed. He was ultimately placed in the WRAP device for his safety and the safety of the officers.”

After being treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for minor injuries, Flores was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder, felony resisting arrest, burglary, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Morton said.

At the time Flores was taken into custody he had possession of two loaded pistol magazines belonging to the victim, Morton said.

At least two officers also were injured, Morton said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 