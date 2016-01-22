Suspect Charged with Capital Murder in Killing of Emily Fox

The man accused of killing a former Goleta woman and her boyfriend in Los Angeles was charged Thursday with capital murder in the alleged domestic violence case.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Brian Anthony Gonzales, 24, also known as Brian Hammons, is expected to be arraigned Friday on two counts of murder in the Jan. 17 killings of Emily Fox, a 2011 Dos Pueblos High School graduate attending CSU Northridge, and Jerrad Scott, 24, of La Mesa.

The murder charges include special-circumstance allegations of murder during the commission of a kidnapping and multiple murders.

He also faces allegations that he used and fired a handgun in the commission of the crimes.

If convicted on the murder charges, Gonzales could face the death penalty.​

According to Los Angeles police, officers were dispatched at 4:20 p.m. Sunday to an apartment building in the 7600 block of Oso Avenue in the Winnetka area of the San Fernando Valley.

Fox had called 9-1-1 to report that “her ex-boyfriend was at her residence and was armed with a gun,” the LAPD said in a statement.

​Prosecutors say Gonzales had confronted Fox and Scott in a hallway of the apartment building. While Fox called 9-1-1, they say, Scott tried to escape, but Gonzales chased him down and brought him back to the scene at gunpoint.

He then killed them both, prosecutors allege.

Gonzales was arrested the morning of Jan. 19 and is being held without bail in Los Angeles County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Van Nuys.

Fox was a 2011 graduate of Dos Pueblos High, where she was a three-time All-Channel League golfer and helped lead the Chargers to four league championships.​

In her senior year, she advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Regional Golf Tournament and qualified for the CIF-SS Individual Finals.

Scott, Fox’s new boyfriend, was a star football player at Monte Vista High School in Spring Valley in San Diego County and the father of a 1-year-old son.

