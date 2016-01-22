Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:31 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect Charged with Capital Murder in Killing of Emily Fox

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | January 22, 2016 | 1:00 a.m.

Emily Fox (Dos Pueblos High School file photo)
Emily Fox (Dos Pueblos High School file photo)

The man accused of killing a former Goleta woman and her boyfriend in Los Angeles was charged Thursday with capital murder in the alleged domestic violence case.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Brian Anthony Gonzales, 24, also known as Brian Hammons, is expected to be arraigned Friday on two counts of murder in the Jan. 17 killings of Emily Fox, a 2011 Dos Pueblos High School graduate attending CSU Northridge, and Jerrad Scott, 24, of La Mesa.

The murder charges include special-circumstance allegations of murder during the commission of a kidnapping and multiple murders.

He also faces allegations that he used and fired a handgun in the commission of the crimes.

If convicted on the murder charges, Gonzales could face the death penalty.​

According to Los Angeles police, officers were dispatched at 4:20 p.m. Sunday to an apartment building in the 7600 block of Oso Avenue in the Winnetka area of the San Fernando Valley.

Fox had called 9-1-1 to report that “her ex-boyfriend was at her residence and was armed with a gun,” the LAPD said in a statement. 

​Prosecutors say Gonzales had confronted Fox and Scott in a hallway of the apartment building. While Fox called 9-1-1, they say, Scott tried to escape, but Gonzales chased him down and brought him back to the scene at gunpoint.

He then killed them both, prosecutors allege.

Brian Gonzales (Los Angeles Police Department photo)
Brian Gonzales (Los Angeles Police Department photo)

Gonzales was arrested the morning of Jan. 19 and is being held without bail in Los Angeles County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Van Nuys.

Fox was a 2011 graduate of Dos Pueblos High, where she was a three-time All-Channel League golfer and helped lead the Chargers to four league championships.​

In her senior year, she advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Regional Golf Tournament and qualified for the CIF-SS Individual Finals.

Scott, Fox’s new boyfriend, was a star football player at Monte Vista High School in Spring Valley in San Diego County and the father of a 1-year-old son.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 