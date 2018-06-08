Suspect Facing Attempted-Murder Charges in Santa Barbara Stabbing

A 56- year-old man is facing felony charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a stabbing that occurred Thursday evening in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Keith Kevin Nelson was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail following the stabbing, which occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. near the Milpas Street roundabout, according to Lt. Shawn Hill of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene and found the victim who had suffered a serious stab wound, Hill said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Details on his condition were not available.

Investigators obtained a description of the suspect, and arrested Nelson nearby a short time later, Hill said.

“We believe the suspect and victim were known to each other,” Hill said, adding that the stabbing is not believed to be gang-related.

Nelson, who also faces special allegations that include personal use of a knife and infliction of great bodily injury, is expected to be arraigned Monday in Santa Barbara Superior Court.

