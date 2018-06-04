Suspect Flees After Armed Robbery at Santa Maria Liquor Store

Santa Maria police are seeking a suspect in the armed robbery Sunday night of the El Ranchero Liquor Store at 1131 W. Main St.

Sgt. Daniel Rios said a man entered the store about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, brandished a firearm, and demanded cash and merchandise from the clerk.

He said the suspect first fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, then got into the passenger side of a waiting vehicle.

No one was hurt during the robbery, according to Rios.

No description or further information was available, and Rios said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call the Police Department at 805.928.3781 x277 or Crime Stoppers at 877.800.9100.

