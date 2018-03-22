Authorities Looking for Man Posting Fake Fliers, Trying to Illegally Gain Access to Homes

Authorities are looking for a man suspected of posting fraudulent flyers and attempting to access people’s private property in Santa Barbara while pretending to represent the county.

At about 1:08 p.m. Thursday, a suspect approached a residence in the Portesuello area of Santa Barbara and knocked on the door, claiming to be a representative of the county Office of Emergency Management, the county said in a statement warning of the fraud.

The man wore an identification card on a lanyard and attempted to gain access to the property.

No representatives from the Office of Emergency Management are in the field and would attempt to gain access to a private home, the county said.

The flyer, dated Thursday, uses Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management logos and information in an attempt to make it look official, but the language of the letter contains several typographical and grammatical errors.

It claims that a “team of land technicians are conducting ground stability testing” and need access to the property.

It states: “Due to high volume of rain pour. We are under high risk of possible mud-slides. Our team of land technicians are conducting ground stability testing.”

Santa Barbara police searched the area for the suspect and were not able to find him.

The suspect is described as a white male adult; 5 feet, 6 inches tall; wearing a gray hoodie and a yellow reflective vest.

The Sheriff’s Office advises the public not to allow any individuals claiming to represent the county or city of Santa Barbara for “stability testing” to access their property.

Members of the public are urged to call 9-1-1 immediately if anyone attempts to gain unauthorized access to a residence, the county said.

