Local News

Suspect Sought in Recent Arson Fires at 2 Santa Maria Businesses

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 2, 2018 | 3:31 p.m.
Jesus Christian Sandoval Click to view larger
Jesus Christian Sandoval

Santa Maria police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man they believe is responsible for arson fires at two businesses in the city,  Lt. Russ Mengel said Thursday.

Jesus Christian Sandoval, 20,  has been named as the suspect wanted in regards to the ongoing arson investigation.

Sandoval is believed to be a transient and his location wasn't known, leading police to ask the community for help finding him.

“We’re just trying to get him into custody so nothing else occurs,” Mengel added. 

The Santa Maria Fire Department has responded to a pair of suspicious blazes deemed to be intentionally set in the past two weeks.

The first occurred July 24 at Foods Co.,where quick-acting employees were able to keep the damage to a minimum.

On Tuesday night, firefighters responded to the Fallas Discount Store at 210 Town Center West, where a fire burning on the second story set off sprinklers. 

Fallas sustained significant water damage due to the incident, authorities said.

Surveillance video and witnesses helped investigators pinpoint the suspect even as authorities work to obtain additional video, Mengel said. 

Santa Maria fire investigators and police detectives have joined forces to investigate the incidents.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Sandoval can call Detective Jesse Garcia at 805.928-3781, ext. 1115, or the Watch Commander’s desk at ext. 2297.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

