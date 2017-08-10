Santa Barbara Police Arrest Suspect in Armed Robbery

Hilario Noe Lopez facing multiple felony charges in July incident, and was arrested this week after a police chase

A 35-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after being chased and arrested by Santa Barbara police this week in connection with a robbery that occurred last month.

Officers patrolling on the 200 block of North Alisos Street at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday recognized a suspect who was wanted on a felony warrant for armed robbery and other offenses, said Sgt. Joshua Morton.

The suspect, Hilario Noe Lopez of Santa Barbara, was riding a bicycle when he was ordered to stop.

“Lopez ignored the officers’ commands and continued to flee on his bicycle as officers gave chase in their car,” Morton said.

After several blocks, one officer exited the patrol car and gave chase on foot, while other officers converged on the area.

“As Lopez refused to surrender, several officers grabbed onto Lopez and pulled him off his bicycle, and he was taken to the ground and into custody in the 800 block of Quinientos Street,” Morton said.

Lopez received a minor abrasion during his arrest Wednesday, Morton said, and two officers also sustained minor injuries.

Lopez was wanted on a warrant stemming from an incident on July 21, police said.

On that day, a woman allegedly observed him breaking into a vehicle, and notified the vehicle’s owner.

“The victim confronted Lopez, who was holding property that he had just stolen from her vehicle,” Morton said. “As Lopez was preparing to leave the crime scene on his bike, the witness and victim attempted to stop him by grabbing on to his bicycle.

“Lopez then produced what appeared to be a sharp object and brandished it at the victim, then slashed her with it and stabbed at her while threatening to kill her.”

Lopez was able to escape, but the witness took a photograph of him with her cell phone and turned it over to police.

The arrest warrant was for armed robbery, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

Lopez also was charged with using violence to deter or prevent an officer in the performance of duty and possession of burglary tools.

The victim in the original case sustained minor lacerations, bruises and cuts, police said.

