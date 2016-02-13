Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 7:15 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 

Suspect in Assault, Theft Nabbed on Downtown Santa Barbara Rooftop

Police swarm to area of West Figueroa, Chapala streets after incident that began a block away at Saks Off 5th

Santa Barbara police swarmed to the first block of West Figueroa Street downtown Saturday night in pursuit of a suspect in a theft and assault at a nearby store.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 13, 2016 | 7:16 p.m.

Santa Barbara police swarmed to an area just off State Street downtown Saturday evening in pursuit of a suspect in a theft and assault at a nearby store.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 6 p.m. after a security officer at Saks Off 5th at 1001 State St. ended up in a physical altercation with the suspect, who had taken items from the store, according to police Sgt. Andy Feller.

After the suspect pulled a knife, the security officer let him go, but followed him to the first block of West Figueroa Street, Feller said.

The suspect then somehow made his way onto the roof of a commercial building adjoining the municipal parking lot in the 1100 block of Chapala Street.

Police surrounded the area, then called in the Fire Department to provide a ladder to gain access to the roof.

The suspect was located on the roof and arrested, Feller said, adding that his name and specific charges were not yet available.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Coincidentally, the same neighborhood was the scene of a crime involving another rooftop three days before.

During a Feb. 10 altercation in the alley between Norton’s Pastrami & Deli and the Sportsman Lounge, one man allegedly stabbed another after the victim threw the suspect’s sunglasses onto the roof of the Sportsman.

Jonathan Castaneda, 27, of Oxnard, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and mayhem when he returned to the area after first fleeing.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with three stab wounds, including one in the face.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

