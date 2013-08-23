Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 1:41 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect in Double Stabbings Nabbed by Sheriff’s Deputies

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | August 23, 2013

Gabriel Nicholas Rivera

A Santa Barbara man suspected of stabbing two people along Highway 154 earlier this week was arrested Friday afternoon not far from where the assaults occurred, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The stabbings were reported at about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday on the 1500 block of Highway 154, near San Antonio Creek Road, in an unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The suspect was Gabriel Nicholas Rivera, 47, who has had several contacts with law enforcement, and most recently was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on a probation violation in January, Hoover said.

An anonymous tip led to Rivera's arrest at about 2 p.m. Friday at a property on the 1500 block of Old San Marcos Road, Hoover said.

"Rivera was originally a guest of a resident in the 1500 block of Highway 154, and had come back to get some of his property," Hoover said.

Deputies took Rivera into custody without incident, Hoover said.

He was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $100,000, she said.

The two male victims, who were acquaintances of Rivera, were taken to a local hospital and treated for their injuries, Hoover said, adding that the stabbings followed a verbal dispute that occurred among the three men.

One victim was stabbed in the torso and one in the arm, according to emergency radio traffic, and both were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The weapon used reportedly was a stiletto or pocket knife.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

