Suspect in Gas Station Robbery Nabbed in Santa Barbara

A 26-year-old man was arrested Tuesday evening, shortly after he robbed a State Street gas station at gunpoint, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

At about 5:40 p.m., the suspect entered the Union 76 station at State and Islay Street, brandished a handgun, and demanded money, said Sgt. Tom Rauch.

The suspect — described as a white male who was wearing a mask over his face — fled on foot.

Police were alerted by several witnesses, who reported seeing a suspicious subject, wearing a mask, in the 1800 block of State, Rauch said. Moments later, police received a hold-up alarm at the gas station.

An officer responding to the scene saw a man matching the suspect's description near Micheltorena and Garden streets and took him into custody, Rauch said.

Two witnesses from the gas station identified the man as the suspect in the armed robbery.

The suspect's name was not released Tuesday night, but Rauch said he is from Santa Barbara and has a local arrest record.

Police recovered a backpack containing cash and an air-soft gun, Rauch said.

No injuries were reported.

