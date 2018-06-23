Suspect in Machete Attack Arrested on Felony Charges at Goleta Beach

A Goleta man suspected of seriously injuring an acquaintance with a machete during a Friday night fight has been arrested by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies.

Joseph Bianco, 35, was taken into custody Saturday at Goleta Beach, according to Sheriff’​s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

She said Bianco was in possession of a credit card that did not belong to him.

He was booked into County Jail on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and misappropriation of lost property, with bail set at $55,000.

Shortly before midnight Friday, deputies were dispatched to a mobile home park in the 900 block of Ward Drive, not far from Goleta Beach.

“Upon arrival, deputies contacted a 51-year-old male victim whose fingers had been badly sliced by a male suspect who is known to the victim,” Hoover said.

The attack allegedly occurred after the two men got into an argument.

The man wielding the machete had fled on foot, and attempts to locate him early Saturday were not successful.

The wounded man, whose identity was not disclosed, was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to the hospital. Details on his condition were not available Sunday.

