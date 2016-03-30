Suspect in Santa Barbara Bank Robbery Surrenders

An 18-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Santa Barbara bank earlier this week, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Holden Matthew Weddington, age 18, of Santa Barbara surrendered himself late Tuesday night at the Santa Barbara County Jail, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Weddington is suspected of robbing the Union Bank branch at 1960 Cliff Drive on the Mesa shortly after noon on Monday.

The suspect presented a teller with a note indicating he had a weapon, although none was seen, Harwood said.

The robber fled on foot with less than $1,000.

“Investigation revealed that a Union Bank employee recognized the suspect from a previous encounter at the bank, and remembered that he had an uncommon first name, Holden,” Harwood said.

That information led detectives to Weddington, and they were able to confirm his involvement by comparing his DMV photo with bank surveillance photos, Harwood said.

A $50,000 arrest warrant was issued, and a search warrant was served at his residence on the Mesa, Harwood said.

Weddington was not present, but showed up at a family member’s home later Tuesday night, and he agreed to turn himself in.

He was booked into County Jail on suspicion of robbery.

