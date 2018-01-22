At-Large Suspect in Santa Barbara Homicide Arrested in Solvang

A man wanted in connection with a New Year's Day homicide in Santa Barbara was arrested over the weekend in Solvang, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Investigators had been looking for Joel Angel Campos, 25, who is suspected in the killing of Jesus Reyes, 24, and the attempted murder of Tomas Arzate, 19, during an altercation on the 200 block of West Victoria Street.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies were alerted that Campos was spotted near a Solvang laundromat on Saturday afternoon, and he was arrested a short time later at gunpoint, according to emergency radio traffic.

Anthony Wagner, a Police Department spokesman, confirmed the arrest, but said additional details would not be released because the investigation is ongoing.

Campos is facing charges of murder and attempted murder, as well as allegations of using a firearm in the killing and committing a crime for the benefit of a street gang, according to Deputy District Attorney Hans Almgren.

He was to be arraigned Tuesday in Santa Barbara Superior Court, Almgren said.

Two other suspects in the case were taken into custody earlier this month.

Brian Charles Ruiz, 30, of Santa Barbara was arrested Jan. 14 at the San Ysidro border crossing into Mexico, while Adrian Ramon Campos, 25, was arrested two days earlier at his Goleta residence.

Ruiz has been charged with murder and attempted murder, as well as allegations of using a firearm in the killing and committing a crime for the benefit of a street gang.

He was being held without bail at Santa Barbara County Jail.

Adrian Ramon Campos has been charged with being an accessory to murder.

His bail was set at $1 million, Almgren said.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day to what originally was reported as a disturbance at a residence. En route, they were advised that there had been an assault with a deadly weapon, with gunshots heard.

Reyes was found dead on the 1300 block of De la Vina Street, just north of Victoria Street, police said, and Arzate was standing nearby, with a gunshot wound, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information helpful to this investigation, or information leading to the identity of those aiding and abetting either Brian Ruiz or Joel Campos, is asked to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805.897.2427.

