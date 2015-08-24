Suspect In Santa Maria Rape To Return To Court Sept. 2

Advice

A Santa Maria man facing rape charges is scheduled to return to Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Sept. 2.

Christian Sandez, 23, was arrested Aug.12 at his home on the 2400 block of Baldwin Way in the northwest section of the city, Santa Maria police said.

Detectives did not respond to a request for further information about the case.

However, court documents said Sandez was arrested on suspicion of rape by use of drugs on an adult female victim in her 40s.

The attack reportedly occurred on or about Aug. 7, court documents filed Aug. 14 said.

Bail was set at $100,000 in this case.

In addition to the violent felony crime, Sandez faces a misdemeanor charge after he was nabbed July 7 for misdemeanor driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to court paperwork.

His bail in that case was set at $10,000, according to paperwork filed Aug. 20.

When he returns to court next month before Judge Patricia Kelly, Sandez is scheduled to be arraigned on the misdemeanor charge and have a preliminary hearing date set on the felony charge.

Sandez remains in custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail.

