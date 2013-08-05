Santa Maria Stabbings Suspect Arrested After Standoff

After a short standoff Sunday night, Santa Maria police detectives arrested a suspect in the June 8 stabbings of two victims at the 7-Eleven on North Broadway.

Sgt. Jack Dunn said detectives responded about 9:45 p.m. Sunday to an apartment complex in the 200 block of East Orchard Street, at which time suspect Jorge Coria, 31, of Santa Barbara, barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to comply with their demands.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department's SET Team was called in for assistance, at which time Coria surrendered without incident, according to Dunn.

He said Coria was arrested and booked into the County Jail on attempted murder charges.

