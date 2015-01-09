Suspect in Santa Maria Stabbings Turns Self In

A Santa Maria man sought in connection with the stabbings of two people Tuesday night has turned himself in to police.

Santa Maria police Lt. Dan Cohen said 38-year-old Samuel Fuentes surrendered in the SMPD lobby shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence and child endangerment, according to Cohen.

Fuentes is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

About 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, police officers responded to Marian Regional Medical Center regarding a female stabbing victim. Investigating officers then determined that a man also had been stabbed in the same incident, police said.

The second victim was located at a motel in Santa Maria and transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Both of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the victims, who were acquainted with the suspect, had been involved in an earlier altercation with the suspect in the area of Lincoln and Hermosa streets.

