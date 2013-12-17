Suspect in Sexual Assault Investigation Turns Himself In

A Santa Barbara man suspected in multiple offenses stemming from a sexual assault investigation involving two female victims has turned himself in to police.

Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood said officers responded last Wednesday to a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of Las Ondas.

A sexual assault investigation began, and Detective Brian Larson obtained a $2 million arrest warrant for 69-year-old Richard Douglas Box on the following charges: assault with the intent to commit certain felonies (felony); false imprisonment by force, two counts (felony); rape (felony); intimidate a witness or victim by force (felony); assault with a deadly weapon (felony); peeping with a concealed camera (misdemeanor); battery (misdemeanor); violation of a court order (misdemeanor).

Harwood said Box surrendered to police at 2:30 p.m. Monday and was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Harwood said further details about the case are being withheld.

