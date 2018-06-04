Suspect in Shooting Sought by Santa Maria Police

Police investigators are searching for a 26-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting over the weekend in Santa Maria.

Jose Carlos Barajas is suspected in a shooting that occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of West Morrison Street, according to Lt. Paul Van Meel of the Santa Maria Police Department.

Barajas, who fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers, is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder and child endangerment, Van Meel said, and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police did not release any details about the shooting, including whether anyone was injured.

Anyone with information about Barajas’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Police Department at 805.925.3781, ext. 2495, or use the department’s tip line at ext. 2677.

