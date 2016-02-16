Suspect in UC Santa Barbara Gang Rape Enters Not-Guilty Plea

Daniel Jiang Chen, 21, of San Ramon is accused in 2014 attack on campus

A former UC Santa Barbara student facing felony charges in connection with an on-campus gang rape pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Santa Barbara Superior Court.

Daniel Jiang Chen, 21, of San Ramon is charged with two separate counts of forcible rape while acting in concert with others, as well as special allegations for torture and inflicting great bodily injury during a sexual assault of the victim, a female UCSB student who was severely beaten and sexually assaulted on Feb. 23, 2014.

Chen appeared at an arraignment hearing and entered not-guilty pleas to all charges, according to Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Ladinig.

His next hearing is scheduled for March 2, and Chen remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail without bail.

The second count of forcible rape is “a separate rape with a separate condom and defendant had a reasonable opportunity to reflect upon his actions and nevertheless resumed his sexually assaultive behavior and raped Jane Doe a second time,” according to the criminal complaint.

Chen was arrested Feb. 10 after DNA evidence from the crime scene linked him to the attack, according to the UCSB Police Department.

“In an unrelated felony arrest in Alameda County, January 2016, DNA evidence from the Feb. 23, 2014, assault was linked to Daniel Jiang Chen through a DNA match in the CODIS (FBI’s Combined Index System) data base,” police said at the time of Chen’s arrest.

Chen was a student at UCSB between September 2012 and December 2013, according to police.

The investigation had support from the county District Attorney’s Office, the Sheriff's Department, the state Department of Justice Crime Lab, and the FBI, police said.

Anyone with information about Chen or the incident is asked to call UCPD detectives at 805.893.3446.

At the time of the assault, authorities said there were multiple suspects, all described as Asian male adults.

