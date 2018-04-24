Suspect Jailed on Felony Vandalism Charge in Santa Barbara

A Santa Barbara man already on probation for vandalism is facing new charges after officers caught him defacing a fence with graffiti, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Cheyne Aaron Watkins, 23, was arrested early Saturday and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism and misdemeanor resisting or delaying an officer, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

His bail was set at $20,000.

Officers Scott Klacking and Michael Chung were on patrol on the 500 block of Chapala Street at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday when a citizen directed their attention to the first block of West Cota Street.

“Upon turning the corner, the officers saw Watkins near the southeast corner of the intersection spray painting graffiti to a green tarp-covered fence,” Harwood said. “When contacted, Watkins fled, discarding his spray paint can as he ran.”

Watkins was captured after a short foot chase, Harwood said, adding that he had defaced more than 300 square feet of fencing.

