Authorities Say Suspect Killed in Highway 101 Standoff Was Santa Barbara Man

A man who was shot and killed by law enforcement officers on Highway 101 Saturday afternoon following a pursuit and standoff that began in Camarillo and ended in Calabasas — closing the freeway for hours — has been identified as a Santa Barbara resident.

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office identified the man as Dimas Diaz Jr., 43.

No cause or manner of death was immediately available because Diaz had not yet been examined, according to the watch commander.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's homicide unit, which is investigating the case, had no new information to make public Sunday afternoon.

Law enforcement officers from both the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol fired at Diaz roughly around 12:10 p.m. Saturday following a half-hour standoff on southbound Highway 101 near Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas, authorities said Saturday.

The incident began around 10:30 a.m. Saturday with a domestic violence call in Camarillo, where a victim was injured, Ventura County sheriff's officials said.

While deputies were at the scene, Diaz allegedly fled in a stolen Chrysler 300. Deputies followed him, sometimes at high speed, to Pacific Coast Highway and back before the pursuit headed down the southbound freeway and into Los Angeles County.

The CHP took over the pursuit on Highway 101. Diaz crashed into a guardrail near Las Virgenes Road. The ensuing standoff closed the freeway in both directions around 11:30 a.m.

Northbound lanes were opened around 2:30 p.m., while southbound lanes remained closed until almost midnight.

Diaz previously had been arrested and convicted multiple times in Ventura County, court records show. At least two incidents in Ventura drew media coverage.

In July 2013, Diaz, then wanted on a felony warrant, was arrested by the Ventura Police Department following a standoff during which he threatened to commit suicide, according to Star archives.

Gretchen Wenner is a reporter for the Ventura County Star. Contact her at [email protected]