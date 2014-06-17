Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 5:55 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Arrest Suspect Linked to 40 Cases of Graffiti Vandalism

By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | June 17, 2014 | 6:22 p.m.

Angel DeJesus Lopez
Angel DeJesus Lopez

Thanks to our partners in the news media and our social media audience on Nixle, Facebook and Nextdoor, Angel DeJesus Lopez, age 19, of Santa Barbara, was arrested for felony vandalism and misdemeanor possession of vandalism tools.

A surveillance video of Lopez was distributed via a Santa Barbara Police Department Catch a Vandal media release on April 29, which generated an anonymous tip that ultimately led to his identification by SBPD Youth Services Section Detective Ben Ahrens.

Once Lopez was identified as the suspect in this case, investigators learned that he is currently on probation for vandalism.

At 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Detective Ahrens and others contacted Lopez at his residence in the 600 block of Coronel Place and conducted a probation search.

Lopez was found to be in possession of vandalism tools such as paint markers and postal labels with his tagging moniker on them and was subsequently arrested. When interviewed, Lopez admitted to committing numerous graffiti vandalisms throughout the city of Santa Barbara. Thus far he has been linked to approximately 40 documented cases that occurred in 2013 and 2014 resulting in approximately $40,000 worth of property damage.

Lopez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on the aforementioned charges with a bail amount of $20,000.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 