Suspect Nabbed After ATM Robbery in Lompoc

A 19-year-old man was arrested early Saturday after he allegedly robbed an ATM customer at gunpoint, according to Lompoc police.

The robbery occurred shortly before 1 a.m. at an ATM in the 1500 block of North H Street, police said.

The suspect approached the victim, pointed a gun at him, and demanded money, police said. Once the victim complied, the suspect fled on foot west across H Street.

Officers scoured the area, and found the same suspect attempting to commit another robbery at the rear of a hotel, police said.

After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.

He was identified as Cooper Terrones, described as a transient.

No injuries were reported.

