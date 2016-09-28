Suspect Wanted After Sheriff’s Department Search in Isla Vista

A man reportedly attempted to break into a residence and fled Tuesday night in Isla Vista, prompting Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies to seek the public’s help to locate the suspect.

Police were dispatched to a residence after 7 p.m. in the 6600 block of Sueno Road, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

A witness described the man as African-American or Hispanic, wearing black clothing and carrying a backpack, Hoover said.

The reporting party observed the man challenging residents to a fight and causing a disturbance in the street, she said.

A witness told police they saw the suspect hold his hand up and gesture as if he were holding a gun, Hoover said.

The man allegedly fled the area on foot.

Additional calls were received reporting what sounded like gunshots, according to Hoover.

Deputies and Isla Vista Foot Patrol officers established a perimeter around the area and gathered information that lead authorities to believe the suspect was headed to a residence in the 6600 block of Picasso Road, she said.

Hoover said the suspect wasn't found after deputies checked the home.

Upon investigation, law enforcement discovered six shell casings and one unexpended round from a .22 caliber handgun in the front yard of a house in the 6600 block of Sueno Road, Hoover said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Authorities ask anyone who may have information to call the Isla Vista Foot Patrol at 805.681.4179, leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171 or visit www.sbsheriff.org.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.